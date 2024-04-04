Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Apocalypse Has Arrived - Eclipse 2024 End Times Prophecy, part 1 - f/Pastor Eli James
channel image
Truth that Matters
702 Subscribers
164 views
Published Yesterday

This is a MUST SEE presentation.  Pastor Eli James joins Professor Truth for almost 3 hours of Truth that can literally help your soul escape Hell and the deceptions of our Prison Planet.  Focus is on the Prophetic Significance of the 2024 Eclipse, but also a deep dive into Revelation 12 and The Holy Feast days.  This is a game changer teaching for the True Remnant.  If you want to be protected by the New Testament Passover, you need to understand what is taught in this video.  SHARE with the Lost World heading to perdition.  Professor Truth

Slides: https://d.pr/v/TKdXhW

Show Notes: https://d.pr/f/3YUet5

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufosfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedpastor eli jamesprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matterseclipse 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket