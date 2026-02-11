Right after the capture of the Russian General's third Assassin, UK Engineers were KILLED in KHERSON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Right after the capture and interrogation of a third accomplice in the assassination attempt on the Russian General, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Against this backdrop, I would like to highlight the Russian missile strike on the Kherson region. In particular, a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead hit the territory of a penal colony, where Ukrainian and British military engineers were assembling aircraft-type attack drones. .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
