© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Militia Attacks Nazis in Mar'inka
Follow
1
Share
Report
195 views • March 21, 2022
US made javelins have no effect on these tanks. More of our wasted tax dollars. What do they care anyway? They just want another Afghanistan to help MIC (military industrial complex)
"DPR People's Militia tanks support the offensive on Mar'inka, leaving no chance for Ukrainian nazis"
https://rumble.com/vxzfux-dpr-peoples-militia-tanks-support-the-offensive-on-marinka-leaving-no-chanc.html
"DPR People's Militia tanks support the offensive on Mar'inka, leaving no chance for Ukrainian nazis"
https://rumble.com/vxzfux-dpr-peoples-militia-tanks-support-the-offensive-on-marinka-leaving-no-chanc.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.