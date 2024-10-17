Sheila Snow Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sheila Snow knew Rene Caisse personally and helped her procure herbs for Essiac Tea. She was a trained herbalist and wrote the first books that documented Rene Caisse's Essiac Tea, THE ESSENCE OF ESSIAC & ESSIAC ESSENTIALS.
Sheila assembled a large bodty of documentation about Essiac Tea from Rene Caisse's clinical research records and discovered that sheep sorrel roots were very essential to the Essiac Tea formula. She is the #1 Essiac tea historian.