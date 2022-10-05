NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/05/2022

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Satan is ruling this world. It is easy to see. There is NO GOD who would condone cutting up children to make them what they are not, and God does not teach them what it means to be trans. Only government schools, our government on the left and the parents are doing that. And for this they will go to hell.