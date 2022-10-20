timtruth CDC NOW Requiring ALL Children Get Covid19 Vax Shots Adding Them To The Immunization Schedule Forcing Neverending Untested Shots

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timtruth CDC NOW Requiring ALL Children Get Covid19 Vax Shots Adding Them To The Immunization Schedule Forcing Neverending Untested ShotsTim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/CDC-ACIP-Helps-Child-Vax-Forcing:8
https://rumble.com/v1oxaya-cdc-triggers-child-murder-vax-mandates-to-force-neverending-untested-danger.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vUX6qmVVomqD/
CDC Triggers Child Murder: Vax Mandates To Force Neverending Untested Dangerous C19 Shots