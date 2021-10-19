© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Urgent Report from UNN Canada 10/18/21
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • October 19, 2021
Urgent Report from UNN Canada 10/18/21 - The headlines reveal that Canada is a divided country. As the health care system and private industry are reeling from vaccine mandates, the push back is rising. Dwayne reports on the strategies used to craft a very intentional narrative to drive vaccine policies, from censorship and treatment suppression, to government-bought media. Jen brings us some positive stories on actions that are being taken to protest vaccine passports.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.