Endtimes Archaeology by Michael Rood 01/27/2022

Watch "Archaeology Confirms the Bible", "Noah's Ark Confirms the Bible", & "Endtimes Archaeology Dead Sea Scrolls" free on www.watchprophecy.com for the month of February. Make sure to sign up today!We take a look today at "Endtimes Archaeology" by Michael Rood. Michael takes you into one of the most thrilling archaeological discoveries of modern-day Israel. He presents the most recent photographs, and artifacts smuggled out of Saudi Arabia and displays a grinding stone from Mr. Sinai - which may have been used to grind manna to make bread!Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#endtimesarchaeology #archaeology #stanjohnson #prophecyclub