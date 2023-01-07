Prepping As A Hedge Against the Consequences Of Communism

Pray for the J6 political prisoners. We know that political persecution is one of the very few but deadly powerful tools of Communism. Similarly, when the khazar bolsheviks overthrew the Czar in Russia and subjugated the Russian people, violence, racism, terror, persecution and starvation were all tools used by the very small but radical minority to break the Russian people. Take the time to find out which foods you can grow easily in your area, get a soil ph meter, learn composting, and hedge against the collapse of the food system by growing, preserving and storing your own food. Have a great weekend, take care and God bless you!

