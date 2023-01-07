Prepping As A Hedge Against the Consequences Of Communism

Pray for the J6 political prisoners. We know that political persecution is one of the very few but deadly powerful tools of Communism. Similarly, when the khazar bolsheviks overthrew the Czar in Russia and subjugated the Russian people, violence, racism, terror, persecution and starvation were all tools used by the very small but radical minority to break the Russian people. Take the time to find out which foods you can grow easily in your area, get a soil ph meter, learn composting, and hedge against the collapse of the food system by growing, preserving and storing your own food. Have a great weekend, take care and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.