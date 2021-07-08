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Beev Rations - Daydream [Official Video]
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10 views • July 08, 2021
Official Video of Daydream, new single from Beev Rations. Full release on july 17th. See press note for details: https://sunntones.wordpress.com/2021/07/08/daydream-official-video-of-the-new-single-from-beev-rations/
Listen to Daydream in High Quality audio, on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941/daydream
DAYDREAM – Lyrics
I know you’re sick
of the shit they say on TV
and curse the fucking sold doctor
praising vaccine.
Yes, at this point is so clear
if one can see
that all this crisis was planned
for control and genocide.
A hybrid war.
But if you take your time
and find what makes you
feel alright,
soon you will see
the nightmare turned up a good dream.
Daydream…
Daydream…
Then when you change your view,
a new path shows better ways to do.
And you see
the nightmare turned up a good dream.
Slide your dial to tune
in things you love.
Once said Yazhi Swaruu,
what you see on your mind
it is real.
Listen to Daydream in High Quality audio, on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941/daydream
DAYDREAM – Lyrics
I know you’re sick
of the shit they say on TV
and curse the fucking sold doctor
praising vaccine.
Yes, at this point is so clear
if one can see
that all this crisis was planned
for control and genocide.
A hybrid war.
But if you take your time
and find what makes you
feel alright,
soon you will see
the nightmare turned up a good dream.
Daydream…
Daydream…
Then when you change your view,
a new path shows better ways to do.
And you see
the nightmare turned up a good dream.
Slide your dial to tune
in things you love.
Once said Yazhi Swaruu,
what you see on your mind
it is real.
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