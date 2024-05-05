Create New Account
THE SLAVERY OF UNMET EXPECTATIONS!
Stefan Molyneux
Published 15 hours ago

Friday Night Live 3 May 2024


In this episode of Friday Night Live, we discuss the completion of the Peaceful Parenting book and the significance of feedback. We reflect on the balance between praise and criticism for personal growth, sharing personal experiences of feedback reception. Emphasizing the importance of emotional support and genuine feedback, we highlight the transformative power of generosity and self-worth in relationships and individual development.


Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonpraiserelationshipscriticismlivestreamfeedbackpersonal growthpeaceful parentinggenerosityselfworthemotional support

