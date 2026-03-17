Immigration Turning Point

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How America Created An ‘Ungrateful Immigrant’ Crisis
* Immigration used to be America’s great strength, but now that’s changing.
* Illegal immigrants and naturalized citizens, who hate America but don’t want to leave, are going around and violently killing Americans.
* We are getting people killing us, yelling Islamic sloganeering, championing Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran — at the same time we’re at war with them.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (17 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7798bq-victor-davis-hanson-how-america-created-an-ungrateful-immigrant-crisis.html