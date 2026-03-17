Immigration Turning Point

How America Created An ‘Ungrateful Immigrant’ Crisis

* Immigration used to be America’s great strength, but now that’s changing.

* Illegal immigrants and naturalized citizens, who hate America but don’t want to leave, are going around and violently killing Americans.

* We are getting people killing us, yelling Islamic sloganeering, championing Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran — at the same time we’re at war with them.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (17 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7798bq-victor-davis-hanson-how-america-created-an-ungrateful-immigrant-crisis.html

https://youtu.be/qRqwBNKmJMk