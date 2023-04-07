Create New Account
How to talk to your children about Transgenderism | Pastor Dale Partridge, Ep 73
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday

Our children are in the throngs of a societal collapse, how do we arm them with the necessary tools to stand on the truth? Pastor Dale Partridge of ReLearn.org, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, to discuss his new book "Jesus and my Gender," the gender catechisms that we now have to teach our children, that we didn't have to decades prior and the Manliness of Christ. Teryn also breaks down how it has not just been the LBGTQ agenda, but the degradation of our God-given gender roles that we have a chance to reestablish for our children to lead them down a better path than we've traveled.


Dale Partridge’s books “Jesus & My Gender” and “The Manliness of Christ”: ReLearn.org


