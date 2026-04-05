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[Intro – acoustic guitar, harmonica riff, crowd fading in]
Some say the distance is too far to climb
Some say the mountain is a waste of time
Left out in the dust
We watched in silence
We saw what we saw
It's holy murder
In the name of our law
We ruminate
Watch them divide
Now every time I raise my head I'm made to pick a side
[Beat drops – harmonica wail]
Greatness is gone
Greatness is gone
Greatness is down, down, down, down
Greatness is down, down, down, down
[Instrumental break – guitar, bass, harmonica call-and-response]
Some say the distance is too far to climb
Some say the mountain is a waste of time
We ruminate, watch them divide
Every time I raise my head I'm made to pick a side
[Crowd chanting with chorus]
Greatness is gone
(Gone, gone)
Greatness is gone
Greatness is down, down, down, down
Greatness is down, down, down, down
[Final harmonica solo, drum fill, cymbal crash, crowd roaring]