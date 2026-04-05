[Intro – acoustic guitar, harmonica riff, crowd fading in]



Some say the distance is too far to climb

Some say the mountain is a waste of time

Left out in the dust

We watched in silence

We saw what we saw

It's holy murder

In the name of our law



We ruminate

Watch them divide

Now every time I raise my head I'm made to pick a side



[Beat drops – harmonica wail]



Greatness is gone

Greatness is gone

Greatness is down, down, down, down

Greatness is down, down, down, down



[Instrumental break – guitar, bass, harmonica call-and-response]



Some say the distance is too far to climb

Some say the mountain is a waste of time

We ruminate, watch them divide

Every time I raise my head I'm made to pick a side



[Crowd chanting with chorus]



Greatness is gone

(Gone, gone)

Greatness is gone

Greatness is down, down, down, down

Greatness is down, down, down, down



[Final harmonica solo, drum fill, cymbal crash, crowd roaring]

