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Global Alert News - #335 - Dane Wigington
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72 views • January 09, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 8, 2021.
Dane plays audio discussion by Dr. Desmit revealing the psychological affect of "Mass Formation". Dane and his team creates a very important new report called "Wildfires Serve Geo-Engineering Agenda" which can be found at geoengineeringwatch.org
Dane plays audio discussion by Dr. Desmit revealing the psychological affect of "Mass Formation". Dane and his team creates a very important new report called "Wildfires Serve Geo-Engineering Agenda" which can be found at geoengineeringwatch.org
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