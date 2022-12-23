PART 2. Dangerous Truth: A Dialogue with Dr. Robyn Cosford

Dr. Robyn Cosford reflects on the professional path she took into medicine from initial studies of nutritional biochemistry and how the system of medical care today dissociates doctors from knowledge of nutrition and the environment and their connections to human health. The system dispossesses aspiring professionals of their natural curiosities to explore the potential mechanisms by which pathologies appear in the body in the first place. Since the principal focus of medical practice today is on pharmacology and the products it offers, the expertise of physicians is moving increasingly toward the use of algorithms that teach doctors how not to think critically about the deeper questions of illnesses and their causes. This situation has been especially underscored by the political narrative known as COVID-19.

