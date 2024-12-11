Rasha Harzallah Released After 6 Months in Occupation's Prisons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation forces released the imprisoned journalist Rasha Harzallah from the city of Nablus after she spent 6 months behind the bars of the Zionist occupation prisons on charges the occupation calls incitement on social media. Colleague Rasha Harzallah was arrested on June 2nd of last year after being summoned for interrogation at the "Huwara" detention center. She is the sister of the martyr Muhammad Harzallah. Stand up: Rasha Harzallah, a Palestinian journalist, was released yesterday after being detained for six months on charges of incitement on social media. She was subjected to physical abuse in prison and is suffering from severe weight loss
Interview: Osama Harzallah, brother of the captive Rasha, Jihad Ramadan, Palestinian leader
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 02/12/2024
