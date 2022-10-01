Kash Patel: Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in congress in the last 250 years.

EPOCH TV: Kash's Corner.

All roads lead back to Watermelon head.

Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in congress in the last 250 years.

Kash breaks down today's revelation that Adam had met with "whistleblower" Eric Ciarmella BEFORE he had even come out as a whistleblower.

"The guy that found and manufactured the evidence with Ciarmella was the prosecutor in the case against the target of the investigation. That is the ultimate conflict of interest. But he knew what he was doing and he thought he would never get exposed."