Kash Patel: Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in congress in the last 250 years.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV: Kash's Corner.
All roads lead back to Watermelon head.
Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in congress in the last 250 years.
Kash breaks down today's revelation that Adam had met with "whistleblower" Eric Ciarmella BEFORE he had even come out as a whistleblower.
"The guy that found and manufactured the evidence with Ciarmella was the prosecutor in the case against the target of the investigation. That is the ultimate conflict of interest. But he knew what he was doing and he thought he would never get exposed."