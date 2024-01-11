The Australian Governance Solution broken down

As in America, my closer Australian friends know that their country has been "blue pilled to sleep" over hundreds of years, taken far away from the real law system that once protected the morally upright of us in our world.





What caused me to post this video (it was previously on DVD the last eight months), was this mini video that was just recently released that shows me that they are so afraid of us getting back to Biblical law, that in Australia and other countries, they are hoping to allow people to go back to older man made law systems like a republic, so long as they keep us away from that dreaded powerful Biblical God! (5- min video, you can see how sky news australia is now allowing a republic to be better pushed):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BVm3Vdl2Yjo/

For those who'd like to hear more on these subjects;

How common law is a joke played on us worldwide (The Hoax of Common Law; (the depiction here is the same in all countries; 5-minutes):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMuZ9lL5iYMX/

And this next link is a beginners' video for those trying to understand how America's Constitution is worded to "legally" throw the Bible and it's law into the garbage:

"As Constitutions Collapse":

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s4R8d10pQVdl/

Much more on related topics at this channel:

YHWH RULES !





Prayers for all who trust His "perfect law of liberty" (ref. James 1:25 )

Blessings,.

-dwaine