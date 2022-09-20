SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 19SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Joe Biden a Part-Time President

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
https://youtu.be/etM66sujMTY
Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi says Joe Biden is a “part-time president”.
US President Joe Biden has recently faced criticism for the amount of time he has spent on vacation while leading the nation.
“He has spent two-fifths of his presidency at his holiday homes in Delaware – or enjoying breaks at Camp David, Nantucket and South Carolina," Ms Panahi said.
“The country is in crisis, but Joe is more worried about what ice cream flavours are on offer at the beachside stands during his frequent four-day weekends.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.