Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 19SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Joe Biden a Part-Time President
10 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/etM66sujMTY


Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi says Joe Biden is a “part-time president”.

US President Joe Biden has recently faced criticism for the amount of time he has spent on vacation while leading the nation.

“He has spent two-fifths of his presidency at his holiday homes in Delaware – or enjoying breaks at Camp David, Nantucket and South Carolina," Ms Panahi said.

“The country is in crisis, but Joe is more worried about what ice cream flavours are on offer at the beachside stands during his frequent four-day weekends.”

Keywords
vacationjoe bidenholidayusa newsbumsky news australiarita panahi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket