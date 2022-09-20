SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 19SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Joe Biden a Part-Time President

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi says Joe Biden is a “part-time president”.

US President Joe Biden has recently faced criticism for the amount of time he has spent on vacation while leading the nation.



“He has spent two-fifths of his presidency at his holiday homes in Delaware – or enjoying breaks at Camp David, Nantucket and South Carolina," Ms Panahi said.



“The country is in crisis, but Joe is more worried about what ice cream flavours are on offer at the beachside stands during his frequent four-day weekends.”

