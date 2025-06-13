834,010 migrants moved to Canada , in Q1 of 2025

"We Are Done – So Long Canada" | Key Points by Mike Martins 🇨🇦 1. Mass Exodus of Europeans from Canada Over 111,042 people left Canada in Q1 2025 alone. A majority of them are Europeans—Italians, Portuguese, Greeks, Germans, French—who came in the 60s–80s to build infrastructure 🧱🏗️. Now, they're heading back to Europe, disillusioned with where Canada is heading ✈️🇮🇹🇵🇹. 🗣️ “Once the European goes, you can say bye-bye to your country.” 🎉 2. Canadians Celebrating Their Departure Some commenters are cheering this exit 😅🙌. Mike warns this is short-sighted—these are the people who built and maintained the nation. Without their know-how and values, things will break down fast 🧰🔧⚠️. 💰 3. Canada’s Real Estate Hijacked by Money Laundering Chinese money laundering (Vancouver Model) drove real estate prices sky-high since 2010 💸🏘️. Canadian-born citizens couldn’t compete — forced government to introduce homebuyer programs in 2016 & 2019 🧾🏦. Civil unrest was looming… which Mike claims triggered the pandemic lockdowns as a distraction and control mechanism 🦠🔒. 📉 “Canadian proper can’t afford to get into their own real estate.” 🚪 4. Open Floodgates: 2025 Immigration Data Temporary resident approvals in Q1 2025: ➤ 834,010 total ➤ 186,000 work permits ➤ 96,000 study permits ➤ 273,000 visitor visas 🧳📄 Meanwhile, Canadian-born workers can’t find jobs, yet work permits are handed out like candy 🍬💼. 🌍 5. Top Countries Sending People to Canada Q1 2025 Top Arrivals: 🇮🇳 India – 382,000 🇳🇬 Nigeria – 104,000 🇨🇳 China – 100,000 🇲🇽 Mexico – 59,000 🇮🇷 Iran – 49,000 🇸🇴 Somalia – 38,000 🇺🇦 Ukraine – 33,000 (with “NC” – non-Christian status to aid approval) 🇵🇰 Pakistan – 31,000 🇨🇴 Colombia – 27,000 ⚠️ "Why are people leaving Colombia to come here when many Canadians are moving to Colombia?" 🛬 6. Shock Numbers in May 2025 Alone 4.8 million international arrivals in May alone. 894,200 of those were non-residents — students, workers, temporary visitors. 2.1 million were Americans visiting by car 🚗🇺🇸. Many Chinese nationals in the U.S. are now fleeing to Canada—they no longer feel safe there 🧳🏃‍♂️🇨🇦. 🧾 7. 2024 Permanent Residency Breakdown (Historical Reference) 🇮🇳 India – 427,000 🇨🇳 China – 229,000 🇪🇹 Ethiopia – 34,000 🇳🇬 Nigeria – 20,400 🇨🇲 Cameroon – 21,900 🇦🇫 Afghanistan – 12,000 🇵🇰 Pakistan – 31,000 🇮🇷 Iran – 11,000 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan – 9,940 ➡️ These top 10 make up 80.6% of new PRs in 2024. 🚫 8. Europeans Are Shut Out Examples of underrepresented European countries in Q1 2025: 🇩🇰 Denmark – 17 🇸🇪 Sweden – 64 🇳🇴 Norway – 64 🇫🇮 Finland – 64 🇧🇪 Belgium & 🇨🇭 Switzerland – 2 each 🇦🇹 Austria – 23 🇮🇸 Iceland – 59 🇱🇺 Luxembourg – 6 🧊 “Europeans are NOT welcome. That door has been closed since 1993.” 🏛️ 9. From Builders to Cleaners The European immigrants who built the banks, airports, and institutions are now only allowed to clean them 🧽🧹. Their children are locked out of leadership, banking, and government jobs, while newer arrivals take those roles. 🧱 “My dad worked himself to death building this country. His kids can't even get hired by the places he built.” 🧠 Final Message Canada has flipped the demographic script: ➤ Europeans out ➤ Mass immigration from countries with cultural and economic differences in. The nation is being remade, not just in population but in ownership, control, and priorities. 🔚 Conclusion 📢 Mike’s message is blunt: Canada’s foundation is being stripped away. The people who built it are leaving. The people replacing them? Many lack the training or cultural connection to maintain what was built. 🧨 “We warned about this for years. Now it’s happening — and people are celebrating like the Ewoks.”