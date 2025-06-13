834,010 migrants moved to Canada , in Q1 of 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We Are Done – So Long Canada" | Key Points by Mike Martins 🇨🇦 1. Mass Exodus of Europeans from Canada Over 111,042 people left Canada in Q1 2025 alone. A majority of them are Europeans—Italians, Portuguese, Greeks, Germans, French—who came in the 60s–80s to build infrastructure 🧱🏗️. Now, they're heading back to Europe, disillusioned with where Canada is heading ✈️🇮🇹🇵🇹. 🗣️ “Once the European goes, you can say bye-bye to your country.” 🎉 2. Canadians Celebrating Their Departure Some commenters are cheering this exit 😅🙌. Mike warns this is short-sighted—these are the people who built and maintained the nation. Without their know-how and values, things will break down fast 🧰🔧⚠️. 💰 3. Canada’s Real Estate Hijacked by Money Laundering Chinese money laundering (Vancouver Model) drove real estate prices sky-high since 2010 💸🏘️. Canadian-born citizens couldn’t compete — forced government to introduce homebuyer programs in 2016 & 2019 🧾🏦. Civil unrest was looming… which Mike claims triggered the pandemic lockdowns as a distraction and control mechanism 🦠🔒. 📉 “Canadian proper can’t afford to get into their own real estate.” 🚪 4. Open Floodgates: 2025 Immigration Data Temporary resident approvals in Q1 2025: ➤ 834,010 total ➤ 186,000 work permits ➤ 96,000 study permits ➤ 273,000 visitor visas 🧳📄 Meanwhile, Canadian-born workers can’t find jobs, yet work permits are handed out like candy 🍬💼. 🌍 5. Top Countries Sending People to Canada Q1 2025 Top Arrivals: 🇮🇳 India – 382,000 🇳🇬 Nigeria – 104,000 🇨🇳 China – 100,000 🇲🇽 Mexico – 59,000 🇮🇷 Iran – 49,000 🇸🇴 Somalia – 38,000 🇺🇦 Ukraine – 33,000 (with “NC” – non-Christian status to aid approval) 🇵🇰 Pakistan – 31,000 🇨🇴 Colombia – 27,000 ⚠️ "Why are people leaving Colombia to come here when many Canadians are moving to Colombia?" 🛬 6. Shock Numbers in May 2025 Alone 4.8 million international arrivals in May alone. 894,200 of those were non-residents — students, workers, temporary visitors. 2.1 million were Americans visiting by car 🚗🇺🇸. Many Chinese nationals in the U.S. are now fleeing to Canada—they no longer feel safe there 🧳🏃♂️🇨🇦. 🧾 7. 2024 Permanent Residency Breakdown (Historical Reference) 🇮🇳 India – 427,000 🇨🇳 China – 229,000 🇪🇹 Ethiopia – 34,000 🇳🇬 Nigeria – 20,400 🇨🇲 Cameroon – 21,900 🇦🇫 Afghanistan – 12,000 🇵🇰 Pakistan – 31,000 🇮🇷 Iran – 11,000 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan – 9,940 ➡️ These top 10 make up 80.6% of new PRs in 2024. 🚫 8. Europeans Are Shut Out Examples of underrepresented European countries in Q1 2025: 🇩🇰 Denmark – 17 🇸🇪 Sweden – 64 🇳🇴 Norway – 64 🇫🇮 Finland – 64 🇧🇪 Belgium & 🇨🇭 Switzerland – 2 each 🇦🇹 Austria – 23 🇮🇸 Iceland – 59 🇱🇺 Luxembourg – 6 🧊 “Europeans are NOT welcome. That door has been closed since 1993.” 🏛️ 9. From Builders to Cleaners The European immigrants who built the banks, airports, and institutions are now only allowed to clean them 🧽🧹. Their children are locked out of leadership, banking, and government jobs, while newer arrivals take those roles. 🧱 “My dad worked himself to death building this country. His kids can't even get hired by the places he built.” 🧠 Final Message Canada has flipped the demographic script: ➤ Europeans out ➤ Mass immigration from countries with cultural and economic differences in. The nation is being remade, not just in population but in ownership, control, and priorities. 🔚 Conclusion 📢 Mike’s message is blunt: Canada’s foundation is being stripped away. The people who built it are leaving. The people replacing them? Many lack the training or cultural connection to maintain what was built. 🧨 “We warned about this for years. Now it’s happening — and people are celebrating like the Ewoks.”