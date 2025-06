834,010 migrants moved to Canada , in Q1 of 2025

"We Are Done โ€“ So Long Canada" | Key Points by Mike Martins ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ 1. Mass Exodus of Europeans from Canada Over 111,042 people left Canada in Q1 2025 alone. A majority of them are Europeansโ€”Italians, Portuguese, Greeks, Germans, Frenchโ€”who came in the 60sโ€“80s to build infrastructure ๐Ÿงฑ๐Ÿ—๏ธ. Now, they're heading back to Europe, disillusioned with where Canada is heading โœˆ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น. ๐Ÿ—ฃ๏ธ โ€œOnce the European goes, you can say bye-bye to your country.โ€ ๐ŸŽ‰ 2. Canadians Celebrating Their Departure Some commenters are cheering this exit ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ™Œ. Mike warns this is short-sightedโ€”these are the people who built and maintained the nation. Without their know-how and values, things will break down fast ๐Ÿงฐ๐Ÿ”งโš ๏ธ. ๐Ÿ’ฐ 3. Canadaโ€™s Real Estate Hijacked by Money Laundering Chinese money laundering (Vancouver Model) drove real estate prices sky-high since 2010 ๐Ÿ’ธ๐Ÿ˜๏ธ. Canadian-born citizens couldnโ€™t compete โ€” forced government to introduce homebuyer programs in 2016 & 2019 ๐Ÿงพ๐Ÿฆ. Civil unrest was loomingโ€ฆ which Mike claims triggered the pandemic lockdowns as a distraction and control mechanism ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿ”’. ๐Ÿ“‰ โ€œCanadian proper canโ€™t afford to get into their own real estate.โ€ ๐Ÿšช 4. Open Floodgates: 2025 Immigration Data Temporary resident approvals in Q1 2025: โžค 834,010 total โžค 186,000 work permits โžค 96,000 study permits โžค 273,000 visitor visas ๐Ÿงณ๐Ÿ“„ Meanwhile, Canadian-born workers canโ€™t find jobs, yet work permits are handed out like candy ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿ’ผ. ๐ŸŒ 5. Top Countries Sending People to Canada Q1 2025 Top Arrivals: ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ India โ€“ 382,000 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Nigeria โ€“ 104,000 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China โ€“ 100,000 ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico โ€“ 59,000 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ท Iran โ€“ 49,000 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ด Somalia โ€“ 38,000 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Ukraine โ€“ 33,000 (with โ€œNCโ€ โ€“ non-Christian status to aid approval) ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ Pakistan โ€“ 31,000 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด Colombia โ€“ 27,000 โš ๏ธ "Why are people leaving Colombia to come here when many Canadians are moving to Colombia?" ๐Ÿ›ฌ 6. Shock Numbers in May 2025 Alone 4.8 million international arrivals in May alone. 894,200 of those were non-residents โ€” students, workers, temporary visitors. 2.1 million were Americans visiting by car ๐Ÿš—๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ. Many Chinese nationals in the U.S. are now fleeing to Canadaโ€”they no longer feel safe there ๐Ÿงณ๐Ÿƒโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ. ๐Ÿงพ 7. 2024 Permanent Residency Breakdown (Historical Reference) ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ India โ€“ 427,000 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China โ€“ 229,000 ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡น Ethiopia โ€“ 34,000 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Nigeria โ€“ 20,400 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฒ Cameroon โ€“ 21,900 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ซ Afghanistan โ€“ 12,000 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ Pakistan โ€“ 31,000 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ท Iran โ€“ 11,000 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Uzbekistan โ€“ 9,940 โžก๏ธ These top 10 make up 80.6% of new PRs in 2024. ๐Ÿšซ 8. Europeans Are Shut Out Examples of underrepresented European countries in Q1 2025: ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Denmark โ€“ 17 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden โ€“ 64 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Norway โ€“ 64 ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Finland โ€“ 64 ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Belgium & ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Switzerland โ€“ 2 each ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น Austria โ€“ 23 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ธ Iceland โ€“ 59 ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ Luxembourg โ€“ 6 ๐ŸงŠ โ€œEuropeans are NOT welcome. That door has been closed since 1993.โ€ ๐Ÿ›๏ธ 9. From Builders to Cleaners The European immigrants who built the banks, airports, and institutions are now only allowed to clean them ๐Ÿงฝ๐Ÿงน. Their children are locked out of leadership, banking, and government jobs, while newer arrivals take those roles. ๐Ÿงฑ โ€œMy dad worked himself to death building this country. His kids can't even get hired by the places he built.โ€ ๐Ÿง Final Message Canada has flipped the demographic script: โžค Europeans out โžค Mass immigration from countries with cultural and economic differences in. The nation is being remade, not just in population but in ownership, control, and priorities. ๐Ÿ”š Conclusion ๐Ÿ“ข Mikeโ€™s message is blunt: Canadaโ€™s foundation is being stripped away. The people who built it are leaving. The people replacing them? Many lack the training or cultural connection to maintain what was built. ๐Ÿงจ โ€œWe warned about this for years. Now itโ€™s happening โ€” and people are celebrating like the Ewoks.โ€