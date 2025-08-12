© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate zealot claims it is immoral and selfish to have children due to the amount of "carbon" they will emit over their lifetimes.
"Every single child in an industrial country like ours is around 500 tonnes of carbon over their lifetime. That's the equivalent of 1000 years of electricity for a household. So each child has an impact." 🤡
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
---------
