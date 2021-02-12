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Public Health Officials Are Destroying Humanity
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11 views • February 12, 2021
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
February 11, 2021
During 2020, Sweden, under the guidance of chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, did not universally lock down, shutter small businesses, close schools or implement mask mandates
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/11/lockdown.aspx
February 11, 2021
During 2020, Sweden, under the guidance of chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, did not universally lock down, shutter small businesses, close schools or implement mask mandates
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/11/lockdown.aspx
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