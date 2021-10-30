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s ISIS K Planning Some Halloween Havoc (This Time) On American Soil?
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60 views • October 30, 2021
When they tell you in advance that there may be an attack coming very soon. Believe them. Satan has to clear his conscience before he announces his evilness. Be prepared for a false flag. They are due, especially with all the 'Players' together with the Pope in Europe. Will it be a Halloween to remember or forget?
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