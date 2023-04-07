Daily Personalized Transformational Audio for Brian Ruhe

Gina Casella hypnotized me in this session. I played this everyday for 21 days and it helped! I received deeper ideas each time, in a different way. I wanted to develop my channeling with speaking skills and my connection to the mantis E.T.s and the Greys. This is Rapid Transformational Therapy Hypnotherapy by Marisa Peer, with Gina Casella, Owner/Operator of Present Moment Hypnotherapy International.
Book your private online session: pmhi.janeapp.com
Join the Facebook Group: Present Moment Hypnotherapy International
Tune into PMHI Passions on YouTube: Gina: Clinical Hypnotherapist-RTT ®️ Practitioner
