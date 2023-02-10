https://gettr.com/post/p27jruy573d

2/4/2023 Brother Changdao: The protests of our fellow fighters not only made the CCP lackeys panic every day, but also helped the Americans, the American media and journalists to realize that citizens of the New Federal State of China are doing the righteous thing! One American said this to our fellow fighters: "You are doing what God wants us to do"

2/4/2023 长岛哥：战友们的抗议活动不仅让中共的走狗们惶惶不可终日，美国人，美国的媒体和记者们也意识到新中国联邦人做的是正义的事！一个美国路人对战友们说: “你们在做一个上帝希望我们做的事情”

