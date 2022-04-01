New Pfizer Docs Show the Systemic Nature of This Criminal Experiment! - Dr. Naomi Wolf

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(April 1, 2022) Pfizer asked a judge to seal this information for 75 years. The reason is because it proves, that they knew the entire time, how dangerous and deadly these experimental COVID injections are!
Steve Bannon: https://rumble.com/vz8vqy-an-experiment-on-millions-of-people-naomi-wolf-on-covid-vaccine-data.html