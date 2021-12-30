© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bible and Science
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • December 30, 2021
The law came through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. In the short video, we can see how science has built upon something Moses taught.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Scientific Method and Jesus": http://bit.ly/TheScientificMethod1
For enquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Scientific Method and Jesus": http://bit.ly/TheScientificMethod1
For enquiries email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.