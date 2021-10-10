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Oct. 10, 2021 Jesus using the news to show His words have come to pass
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41 views • October 10, 2021
Prophecy teacher Frank DiMora proves again Jesus Christ prophecy have come to pass. Frank show you the news just released today to show you how Jesus fulfilled His words. If you watch this video you will not be able to deny what has come to pass.
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