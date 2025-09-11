© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Organic Adaptogen Ginger Latte
Ingredients:
-2 shots of espresso (Health Ranger Select 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee)
-2 Tbsp Groovy Bee® Organic Adaptogen Ginger Latte Mix
-1 cup hot water
Optional: Top with milk foam made from your preferred milk
Instructions:
1. Pull your espresso shots into a large mug.
2. Add our Ginger Latte mix and hot water, then whisk until smooth and frothy.
3. Top with velvety foam for the ultimate café-style finish.