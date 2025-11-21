11/20/25 Trumping Migraines & Inflammaging! ESS60! Evo-lutionary Cellular Health!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/20/25 Trump's MAGA/MAHA Revolution is catching up to America's Health Activists who are on the cutting edge of cellular health science! In today's fantastic interview with Chris Burres, we learn about incredible breakthrough results with C60 Evo vs. Migraines! & Inflammaging! If you suffer from migraines, this is a life-changer! Plus amazing Holiday deals to supercharge your Christmas season & gift-giving. Cellular Health is the key to longevity and preventative medicine & C60 Evo delivering the top tier ESS60 molecule to America! We ARE FREE!
For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products
to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330
https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
WE ARE FREE!