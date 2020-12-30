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These runoff elections will shape history next week | Vernon Jones
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9 views • December 30, 2020
GEORGIA: The runoff election next week featuring re-election bids by David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will determine party control of the Senate and as many political pundits presume, the policy direction of the nation. Congressman Vernon Jones, and Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin and Newsmax TV's John Tabacco discuss. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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