What Were the Australian Bushfires Really About?

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35070
In this conversation (recorded before the recent record rainfall in New South Wales), Joanne Nova of JoanneNova.com.au joins us to analyze the recent Australian bushfires and debunk the notion that they were caused by climate change. We discuss the historical patterns, the lack of drought trends in the long-term data, and the reality that this type of mega-fire could be prevented with simple and well-known land management techniques like controlled burns.