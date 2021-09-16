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Treason in Australia - Apostasy & Suicide: Treason in Australia
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385 views • September 16, 2021
Where is YOUR line? You want to die in the hospital bed with your muscles twitching? Heart attack? Making the people who are helping these asshats suffer?
If you dont see by now that most of us will die from food poising,air poisoning or the jabb.. Then you need to pull your head out from where ever it is.. because ignoring the situation isnt going to make it go away...
If you dont see by now that most of us will die from food poising,air poisoning or the jabb.. Then you need to pull your head out from where ever it is.. because ignoring the situation isnt going to make it go away...
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