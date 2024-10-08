IRAN ATTACKS ISRAEL...Are we on the VERGE of WW3?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 19 We explore the attacks on Israel AND THE IMPLICATIONS. As always we have some fun added in to the seriousness of life!
00:00 Introduction
00:45 Iran vs Israel
06:07 6 Billion from USA to fund terror
12:11 Missiles above
14:02 Infiltrate from within
19:29 Grooming children
24:35 Sometimes you just want to slap something
27:20 Pigs and Curmudgeons in space