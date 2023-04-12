Here’s How Schizophrenia Can Impact Your Health

"How badly can schizophrenia affect someone's life?
In this video, Joe Pierre, MD, a Unit Chief of the adult inpatient psychiatry service at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital in clinics. This is all part of University of California, U C S F, discusses how schizophrenia can affect someone.
According to Dr. Pierre, schizophrenia in its chronic and severe state can be EXTREMELY functionally impairing. ⚠️
He adds that most patients with schizophrenia are unable to work, as functional deficits often persist over time, and it is unlikely to see improvements in functionality in such individuals. 👀
