Here’s How Schizophrenia Can Impact Your Health
Published 17 hours ago

"How badly can schizophrenia affect someone's life?

In this video, Joe Pierre, MD, a Unit Chief of the adult inpatient psychiatry service at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital in clinics. This is all part of University of California, U C S F, discusses how schizophrenia can affect someone.

According to Dr. Pierre, schizophrenia in its chronic and severe state can be EXTREMELY functionally impairing. ⚠️

He adds that most patients with schizophrenia are unable to work, as functional deficits often persist over time, and it is unlikely to see improvements in functionality in such individuals. 👀

