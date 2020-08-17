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Chicago business owner has store robbed in May and again last week, blame police, Lightfoot sucks
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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66 views • August 17, 2020
#Chicago #GroceryStore #Convenience #LoriLightfoot #Police #CPD #Mayor #Riot

Walid Mouhammad's convenience store was looted a second time on Monday

He said he spent $300,000 to repair the store after it was first looted in May

He said police took 25 minutes to arrive at the scene after being called Monday

He said he watched the looters break the new steel security door and destroy the inside of the store while stealing from it while waiting for police

Mouhammad plans to sue Chicago for police taking such a long time to respond to the Monday night looting

Hundreds of looters hit the streets Sunday night into Monday after a police-involved shooting that afternoon

Archived sources: archive.ph/FPzgn and dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8629519/Chicago-business-owner-plans-sue-city-looted-twice-May.html

Youtube: youtu.be/FQD2VlfCsgg
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/ng1TyptjAMue/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vmf4w
Brighteon: brighteon.com/d5c11b80-a7aa-4fba-86da-8b72599ee911
Keywords
crimechicagoriotpolicekim foxxmayorstoredamagetheftinsurancelori lightfootdelaylootingtwicelootdistrict attorney
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