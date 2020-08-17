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Chicago business owner has store robbed in May and again last week, blame police, Lightfoot sucks
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66 views • August 17, 2020
#Chicago #GroceryStore #Convenience #LoriLightfoot #Police #CPD #Mayor #Riot
Walid Mouhammad's convenience store was looted a second time on Monday
He said he spent $300,000 to repair the store after it was first looted in May
He said police took 25 minutes to arrive at the scene after being called Monday
He said he watched the looters break the new steel security door and destroy the inside of the store while stealing from it while waiting for police
Mouhammad plans to sue Chicago for police taking such a long time to respond to the Monday night looting
Hundreds of looters hit the streets Sunday night into Monday after a police-involved shooting that afternoon
Archived sources: archive.ph/FPzgn and dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8629519/Chicago-business-owner-plans-sue-city-looted-twice-May.html
Youtube: youtu.be/FQD2VlfCsgg
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/ng1TyptjAMue/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vmf4w
Brighteon: brighteon.com/d5c11b80-a7aa-4fba-86da-8b72599ee911
Walid Mouhammad's convenience store was looted a second time on Monday
He said he spent $300,000 to repair the store after it was first looted in May
He said police took 25 minutes to arrive at the scene after being called Monday
He said he watched the looters break the new steel security door and destroy the inside of the store while stealing from it while waiting for police
Mouhammad plans to sue Chicago for police taking such a long time to respond to the Monday night looting
Hundreds of looters hit the streets Sunday night into Monday after a police-involved shooting that afternoon
Archived sources: archive.ph/FPzgn and dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8629519/Chicago-business-owner-plans-sue-city-looted-twice-May.html
Youtube: youtu.be/FQD2VlfCsgg
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/ng1TyptjAMue/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vmf4w
Brighteon: brighteon.com/d5c11b80-a7aa-4fba-86da-8b72599ee911
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