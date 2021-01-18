AMERICANS HATE BAD CALLS BY REFEREES - CONGRESS AND SENATE; AND SUPREME COURT HAD A DUTY TO REFEREE THE ELECTION TO MAKE IT FAIR - SEE YOU AT COURT MARTIAL TRAITORS

Supreme Court justices are referees of the Constitution

A referee’s job, whether he is a football referee, baseball umpire or a Supreme Court justice, is to know the rules of the game and to ensure that those rules are evenly applied without bias. Do we want a referee or justice to allow empathy to influence their decisions? Let us answer this question using this year’s Super Bowl as an example.

The San Francisco 49ers have played in seven Super Bowls in their franchise history, winning five times. On the other hand, coming into the 2020 game, the Kansas City Chiefs had not won a Super Bowl title in 50 years. In anyone’s book, this is a gross disparity. Should the referees have the empathy to understand what it is like to be a perennial loser, not winning a Super Bowl in five decades? What would you think of a referee whose play calls were guided by empathy or pity? Suppose a referee, in the name of compensatory justice, stringently applied pass interference or roughing the passer violations against the San Francisco 49ers and less stringently against the Chiefs. Would you support a referee who refused to make offensive pass interference calls because he thought it was a silly rule? You would probably remind him that it is the league that makes the rules (football law), not referees.

This is what our society needs — the kind of rules whereby you would be OK even if your worst enemy were in charge. Despite the high stakes of bitterly fought football contests, most games end peaceably, and the winners and losers are civil. It is indeed a miracle of sorts that players with conflicting interests can play a game, agree with the outcome and walk away as good sports. That “miracle” is that it is far easier to reach an understanding about the game’s rules than the game’s outcome. The same conflict-reducing principles should be a part of a civilized society.

THIS GAME SENATE, HOUSE, AND SUPREME COURT WILL NOT END PEACEABLY

YOU HAVE CAUSED A CIVIL WAR AND PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO KILL THOSE UNDER FOREIGN INFLUENCE IN THIS WAR AND BURY THEM IN UNMARKED GRAVES.

THIS CIVIL WAR WILL NOT BE REFEREED BY THE ARMY; OR BY LAW ENFORCEMENT; OR BY THE CORRUPT CRIMINAL FBI OR CIA. THIS CIVIL WAR WILL LAST 25 YEARS AND BE ASSURED DEMOCRATS............... AT THE END OF IT; PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO EXTERMINATE YOUR PARTY; HANG EVERY LAST SUPREME COURT JUSTICE; AND ABOLISH THIS CORRUPT CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT.

30,000 AGAINST 120 MILLION PATRIOT RIFLEMEN

WHO DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO WIN THIS WAR ?