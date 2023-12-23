BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #16

In Revelation, chapter 10--for the second time--we see the unique pattern of seven divided, with a pause between the sixth and seventh Trumpet Judgements. This time we get a glimpse of the sweetness of the Lord Jesus Christ's Second Coming, and the bitterness of having to wait for that precious event.
Transcripts are available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, then click the TRANSCRIPTS button.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.