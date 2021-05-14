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'‘Taking’ the Vaccine – Forbidden Knowledge TV.
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275 views • May 14, 2021
This man made his appointment at the local CVS to get his “free” vaccine – and instead of taking it in his arm, he took his vial of the vaccine and walked it out the door – in order to overnight samples of it to reputable labs and to doctors who have electron microscopes!
He has reportedly done this with more than one of the evil competing formulations and is now awaiting the results.
He is a modern-day hero!
He has reportedly done this with more than one of the evil competing formulations and is now awaiting the results.
He is a modern-day hero!
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