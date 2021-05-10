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Why it is OK to Lie (to the Machine)
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21 views • May 10, 2021
Posted 06May2021 Rob Braxman Tech: Is lying on the Internet acceptable? We will discuss how our honesty is used against us by various threats like doxxers, criminals, and Big tech social media. Lying is considered a moral issue that we are all bound to reject. Do you feel guilt when you lie?
Yet we will discuss how lying is not a black and white issue and how it is necessary to lie in social media, on the Internet. Lying is an essential element to our Internet privacy.
Can you distinguish between lying to people vs lying to the machine? If not then Big Tech has won. Have no guilt when lying to the machine.
Lie to the machine not to people. AI, Privacy, Google, Doxing,
Yet we will discuss how lying is not a black and white issue and how it is necessary to lie in social media, on the Internet. Lying is an essential element to our Internet privacy.
Can you distinguish between lying to people vs lying to the machine? If not then Big Tech has won. Have no guilt when lying to the machine.
Lie to the machine not to people. AI, Privacy, Google, Doxing,
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