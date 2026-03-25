Kuwaiti MoD: warning residents of possible radioactive nuclear leak as a result of the events in the Middle East

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The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense is warning its residents about a possible radioactive nuclear leak as a result of the events in the Middle East.
Adding:
The director of the Atomic Energy Agency: Some damage has occurred to Iran's nuclear facilities, but they still possess nuclear capabilities. The solution to the Iran issue should be diplomatic, not military.