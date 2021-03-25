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Bill Gates Plan To Fix "Global Warming"
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129 views • March 25, 2021
Chem trails have been considered a crazy conspiracy for so long yet like most conpiracies they are real. Now we have bill gates involved yet again and as usual he is playing god looking to block out the sun!
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https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-07533-4
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/geoengineering-mainstream-media/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-07533-4
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/geoengineering-mainstream-media/
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.nature.com/lw800/magazine-assets/d41586-019-02331-y/d41586-019-02331-y_17018902.jpg
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