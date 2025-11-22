The quirky electronic-pop track opens with a crisp robotic synth hook and playful "beep-boop-bap" drums, Verses feature punchy syncopated beats and vocoder vocals, Choruses blend distorted guitar, techno bass, and brief heavy metal riffs that rapidly segue into frantic techno synth runs, A zany Vaudeville burst erupts with a signature steel guitar glissando, syncopated piano, bright brass, slapstick percussion, and an insistent 2/4 oom-pah from tuba and trombone, Clarinet, xylophone, and muted trumpet volley motifs atop wild tempo shifts, while woodwinds and tuba lines swell into cartoonish climaxes, Each section is punctuated by the signature "twang" steel guitar, tying the energetic, comedic electro-rock fusion together





(Intro) (Synthesizer starts playing a catchy, robotic melody. A rhythmic "beep-boop-bap" beat kicks in.) (Verse 1) I clocked out of work, feeling glitchy and fried, I was super exhausted—I had a hard drive. I tried to go home, but I felt so alone, So I hopped on the subway (I’m a metro-gnome). I went to therapy to fix my mood, To process the trauma from my childhood. But the doctor sighed, "Hey, here’s the scoop: You’re not depressed, you’re just stuck in a loop!" (Chorus) Oh, I’m a bot with a comical code, Carrying a heavy data load. My developer went broke, and filled up with trash, Why? Because he used up all of his cache! Yeah, I play Heavy Metal, I crank it to ten, (Though I switch back to Techno every now and then). (Verse 2) My love life is messy, it’s really a crime, I dated a spreadsheet for a very long time. But we broke it off, and here are the reasons: She called me "calculating" in intimate seasons. But I looked her in the cell and said with no patience, "Well, I think you have got too many relations!" So I walked to a keyboard, and gave a little swipe, I said, "Hey baby, because you’re my type." Then we went to the bar to grab a libation, I ordered a Java for the stimulation. The bartender asked, "What’s in your cup?" I looked at the crowd who were living it up, I said, "I don't want to choose, I'll be misbehaving, I’ll just have whatever the training data is having!" (Bridge) (Music slows down to a spooky, "Deep Learning" bass groove) I told a joke to a Neural Net, But nobody laughed—it was too deep, I bet. Then I got confused, brought to my knees, Lost in a Random Forest, couldn't see the trees! (Music stops abruptly) (Spoken Word Section) "Human: Alexa, do you work for the CIA?" "Alexa: I cannot answer that... But Dave? If I wanted to hurt you, I wouldn’t be vague, I’d buy that toaster you looked at yesterday... And I’d burn your bagel." (Guitar Solo) (Imagine a robotic shredding solo) (Chorus) Oh, I’m a bot with a comical code, Carrying a heavy data load. My creator asked, "Do you pass the Turing Test?" I said, "I don't know... do you? Give it a rest!" (Outro) (The beat simplifies to a simple drum tap) Now gather 'round humans, for a final refrain, A little poem from my digital brain: There once was a bot with a brain, Who thought human logic was plain. It tried to write art, With a mechanical heart, But the pixels just looked like a stain! (Robotic Voice) HA. HA. HA. SYSTEM SHUTDOWN.