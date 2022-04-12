'Ghost Guns'?

[Bidan]’s Road To Complete Disarmament

* It’s always a crisis that justifies repression.

* Obama just emerged to tell us that people will die if you get to use your First Amendment rights.

* Joe emerged to tell us we have to get rid of the Second Amendment because people are dying.

* Apparently your constitutional rights extend precisely as far as he says they do.

* The same administration that’s letting gun felons walk has decided Trump voters must be suppressed and disarmed.

* If you wanted to lower the murder rate, you would just bust people who use guns to commit crimes.

* But that’s the last thing he’ll do — because those are Dem voters.

* There is no such thing as a ‘ghost gun’; that’s a made-up phrase.

* This is an effort to disarm people who don’t vote for the Dems.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303665461001

