'Ghost Guns'?

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[Bidan]’s Road To Complete Disarmament
* It’s always a crisis that justifies repression.
* Obama just emerged to tell us that people will die if you get to use your First Amendment rights.
* Joe emerged to tell us we have to get rid of the Second Amendment because people are dying.
* Apparently your constitutional rights extend precisely as far as he says they do.
* The same administration that’s letting gun felons walk has decided Trump voters must be suppressed and disarmed.
* If you wanted to lower the murder rate, you would just bust people who use guns to commit crimes.
* But that’s the last thing he’ll do — because those are Dem voters.
* There is no such thing as a ‘ghost gun’; that’s a made-up phrase.
* This is an effort to disarm people who don’t vote for the Dems.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022