Brad Wylder: A Salute To The Unvaccinated
This video was shown on 'War Room With Owen Shroyer' yesterday. Brad Wylder's message is 100% spot on, especially for Canadians. The good news is there is also a growing number of people who have developed severe 'vaccine regret' and will never trust Big Pharma, the hospitals, the CDC, FDA, WHO, the MSM, or the government ever again!


(Aug 26, 2022) Wake Up Canada News: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cnXz80LfAjCq/

