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Do not be bullied by the bullies", said the BULLIES
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11 views • May 15, 2022
"Do not be bullied by the bullies", said the BULLIES
Odysee VIDEO 5 Minutes
https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/BULLIES:7?r
Who is actually responsible for the most horrendous atrocities in Ukraine?
What do captured British Mercenaries have to say about the Glorious Azov heroes that the West is so proudly supporting?
With Eva Bartlett.
Odysee VIDEO 5 Minutes
https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/BULLIES:7?r
Who is actually responsible for the most horrendous atrocities in Ukraine?
What do captured British Mercenaries have to say about the Glorious Azov heroes that the West is so proudly supporting?
With Eva Bartlett.
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