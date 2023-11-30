John The Baptist lived his short, selfless life heralding the arrival of The Messiah whilst existing in the desert on wild honey and locusts. His unappealing garment of camel's hair hid the treasure he had carried since birth: The Spirit of God. He fearlessly confronted the religiosity of his day and became one of the most loved Christian martyrs ever. Peter Evans reverently tells this story of The Prophet In The Wilderness.





Scriptures used: 1 Peter 2, Matthew 3 & Isaiah 40: 3-5.





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 26th November 2023.





