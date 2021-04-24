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BOOM! MEDICAL JOURNALS CORRUPT TO THE CORE! [2021-04-23] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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200 views • April 24, 2021
I discuss the horrifying reality behind "Scientific" Medical Journals using snippets from recent exposé by Off Guardian and a clip from Dr. Tenpenny & Dr. Lee Merritt.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religions, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! The word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS made up of CONSPIRACY THEORISTS.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religions, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! The word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (To Control) and MENT (The Mind). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS made up of CONSPIRACY THEORISTS.
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