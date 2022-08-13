Beto O’Rourke Caught Laughing At A Mass Shooting In Texas

Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the video of Beto O'Rourke caught on camera laughing at a mass shooting in Texas.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/epic-small-town-texans-chase-off-democrat-beto-orourke-as-kid-rock-blasts-in-the-background/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/beto-doubles-down-will-take-ar-15s-from-texans-if-elected/

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